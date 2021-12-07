-$0.02 EPS Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 14,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,276. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,004 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.