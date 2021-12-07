Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00003993 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $35,844.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004454 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.98 or 0.00594693 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.