Faceter Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,505.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $809,344.93 and $2,505.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

