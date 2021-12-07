$0.65 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. KBR reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after buying an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. KBR has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.12 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

