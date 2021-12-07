NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $20.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.82. 1,720,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,921,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

