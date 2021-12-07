Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $134.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $135.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $578.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $2,186,338.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,724. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.10. 26,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,497. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

