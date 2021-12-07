$70.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report sales of $70.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 4,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $720.35 million, a P/E ratio of 432.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.