TrueFi Hits One Day Volume of $17.19 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $178.19 million and $17.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

