The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

