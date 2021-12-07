Tufton Capital Management Sells 225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,302,070 shares of company stock worth $759,096,885. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.