Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 2,181 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 56,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $132.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,442. The stock has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

