Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 628 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,273,000 after purchasing an additional 190,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

