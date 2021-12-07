Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $170.94. 2,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,067. Novanta has a 52 week low of $115.58 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

