Synthetify Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Synthetify has a market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $73,603.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00005783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00058853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.40 or 0.08455923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.24 or 1.01552936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars.

