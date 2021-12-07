Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,316. The company has a market capitalization of $358.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

