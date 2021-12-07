Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post $35.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.02 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $142.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,544. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.90. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

