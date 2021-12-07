Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $62.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 214.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 873,879 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,153. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

