Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,065. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

