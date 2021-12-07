D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 89,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,020,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). As a group, analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

