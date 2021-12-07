Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.61

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.61 and last traded at C$58.62, with a volume of 37519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.63.

SII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.58.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$51.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.07%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

