Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,985. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

