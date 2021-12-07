iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Increased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,238. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

