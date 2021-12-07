First American Trust FSB Has $7.32 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

