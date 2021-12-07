DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $195,649.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00059420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.69 or 0.08420701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,186.20 or 1.00385389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

