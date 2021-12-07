Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.02. 85,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,025. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

