Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. 443,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mimecast by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mimecast by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.