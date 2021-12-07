Desjardins Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

