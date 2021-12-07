Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

