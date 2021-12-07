Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

