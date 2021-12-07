Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 315,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.