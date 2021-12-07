$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.60 and the lowest is ($1.01). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,557. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $856.87 million, a P/E ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

