Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.