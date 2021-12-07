Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.
Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.
In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
