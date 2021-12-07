K21 Market Capitalization Tops $36.02 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $36.02 million and $1.80 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00211257 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,043,131 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “K21USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.