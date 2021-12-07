iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day moving average of $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

