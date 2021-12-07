Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 275 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.