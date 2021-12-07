Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $253.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

