Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $386.20 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

