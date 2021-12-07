Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

