Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 62,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

