Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,675. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vectrus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vectrus by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vectrus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

