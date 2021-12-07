Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
NYSE:VEC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,675. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $60.32.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vectrus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vectrus by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vectrus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
