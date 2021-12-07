AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 124,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

