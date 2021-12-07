Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vintage Wine Estates.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $167,499,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,950,000.

NASDAQ VWE traded down 0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching 10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is 10.55.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

