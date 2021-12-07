Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $46.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $208.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $209.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

WRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.