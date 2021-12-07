Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

MRO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 603,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,930,826. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -275.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

