Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,664,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 149,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

