Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $159.20 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $159,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Tesla by 95.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 43.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $40.99 on Tuesday, reaching $1,050.00. 199,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,774,287. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $992.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $788.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock worth $3,089,012,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.