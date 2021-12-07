Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average is $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

