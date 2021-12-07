Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.63 million and $41,409.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

