Kalmar Price Reaches $1.41 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $179,658.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,814 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

