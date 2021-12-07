Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $249.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,012,031 shares of company stock valued at $470,946,477. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Upstart by 92.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $11,708,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 240.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 209.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 83,751 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST stock traded up $19.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.80. The company had a trading volume of 145,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.19. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.75. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

